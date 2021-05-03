Cherki late goal earns Lyon 3-2 win at Monaco

Olympique Lyonnais' Rayan Cherki celebrates scoring their third goal against AS Monaco with teammates at the Stade Louis II, Monaco May 2, 2021. — Reuters pic

PARIS, May 2 — Ten-man Olympique Lyonnais revived their Champions League hopes while almost ending Monaco's Ligue 1 title dreams as substitute Rayan Cherki earned them a last-gasp 3-2 win in the principality on Sunday.

After Maxence Caqueret had been sent off with 20 minutes remaining, Cherki found the back of the net in the last minute to add to goals by Memphis Depay and Marcelo, putting fourth-placed Lyon on 70 points with three games left.

Monaco, who had opened the scoring through Kevin Volland and levelled for 2-2 in the 86th courtesy of a Wissam Ben Yedder penalty, are one point ahead in third place.

They now trail leaders Lille by five points and second-placed Paris St Germain by four after both won their respective games on Saturday. — Reuters