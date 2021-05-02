Miller cruises to Spanish GP win in Ducati one-two

Ducati Lenovo Team's Jack Miller celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix at Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain May 2, 2021. — Reuters pic Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

Yamaha’s pole-sitter Fabio Quartararo recovered from a slow start to open up a two-second advantage at the front but a bike issue saw his pace drop significantly, allowing Miller to snatch the lead with 10 laps remaining.

Miller held off Bagnaia to take the chequered flag for the first time since winning the 2016 Dutch Grand Prix, while Franco Morbidelli finished third for Petronas Yamaha SRT. — Reuters