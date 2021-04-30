Barca’s Koeman bemoans lack of cutting edge in shock Granada loss

Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks dejected after Granada's Jorge Molina scored their second goal at Camp Nou, Barcelona April 29, 2021. — Reuters pic

BARCELONA, April 30 — Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman lamented his side’s inefficiency at both ends of the pitch as they blew the chance to go top of La Liga on Thursday by losing 2-1 to Granada at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi, who opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, missed a glorious chance to make it 2-0 before Darwin Machis and Jorge Molina were left in acres of space to turn the game on its head in the second half.

Barca’s second defeat in 23 games means they are no longer in charge of their own destiny in the title race.

“We lost our focus in the second half and made errors at the back,” Koeman told Movistar.

“We need to accept the fact we’ve lost, that’s the reality of things. We had chances to win the game, but that’s that. We’ve got five more games to go and each of the sides (in the title race) will have difficulties moving forwards.

“We now need to prepare ourselves for Sunday’s game (away to Valencia). We’re still in the mix and have a chance. We need to accept this, move on and prepare for the next one.

“We tried but weren’t able to make many chances when they scored their goals. They closed shop well and we couldn’t create.”

Koeman’s day got worse as he was sent off by referee Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes in the aftermath of Machis’s 63rd-minute equaliser and will now be unable to sit on the bench for this weekend’s trip to former club Valencia as well as next week’s title showdown with Atletico.

“I don’t understand why they sent me off,” Koeman said. “They said it was for disrespecting the fourth official.

“I’d like to know what I’m supposed to have said. He’s the one who is rude towards me. If they put something I haven’t said in the referee’s report then I’ll have to do something.” — Reuters