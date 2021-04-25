Association fears Covid may throw Cub Prix Malaysia off schedule

SEPANG, April 25 — The Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Motorsports Association (PSBWPKL) is worried that a rise in Covid-19 cases may affect the organising of the Cub Prix Malaysia championship.

Its president Shahrol Yuzy Ahmad Zaini said the third round of the championship is at risk now as it is scheduled for May 22-23.

“Whatever it is, PSBWPKL and I are relieved that two rounds of Cub Prix races have been held at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC), on March 20-21 and April 3-4,” he said at a breaking-of-fast ceremony organised by PSBWPKL at Paddock Chalet, SIC, here last night.

The Cub Prix championship features 10 rounds, with the fourth round scheduled for June 26-27, fifth round on July 9-10, sixth round on Aug 7-8, seventh round on Sept 4-5, eighth round on Oct 9-10, ninth round on Nov 13-14, and the final round on Dec 18-19.

Shahrol Yuzy also said PSBWPKL would organise the first two rounds of the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) at SIC in June.

“Racers from throughout Asia will be coming to Malaysia as the government has allowed the bubble sport race but we are concerned that this event may be affected if cases continue to increase,” he added.

Shahrol Yuzy urged Malaysians to observe the standard operating procedure to help curb the spread of Covid-19 so that sports championships in Malaysia could be held according to schedule. — Bernama