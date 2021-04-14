Djokovic silences Sinner on Monte Carlo return

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic plays a return during his second round singles match against Italy’s Jannik Sinner on day five of the Monte-Carlo ATP Masters Series tournament in Monaco April 14, 2021. — AFP pic

MONACO, April 14 — Novak Djokovic swept past promising Italian teenager Jannik Sinner in two sets in Monte Carlo today on the Serbian world number one’s first appearance since claiming the Australian Open in February.

Sinner, 19, shot to prominence by making it into this month’s Miami Open final.

The world number 22 had seen off Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 at this Masters 1000 event to book his first ever date with Djokovic.

But it proved a one-sided contest at the Monte Carlo Country Club, with Djokovic sweeping into the next round 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 34 minutes.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion will next face either Briton Daniel Evans or Hubert Hurkacz, Sinner’s Miami conqueror, for a place in the quarter-finals.

The man he is seeded to meet in the final, Rafael Nadal, takes his first steps towards what he hopes will be a 12th title in the Principality against Federico Delbonis.

Nadal was in action three days after practising with Daniil Medvedev, the Russian second seed who was forced to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday. — AFP