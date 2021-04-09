Sabah FC denies not paying players’ salaries for three months

Sabah FC’s chief executive officer, Khairul Firdaus Akbar conceded that the issue of late salary payment did occur but said it had never exceeded a month’s salary, adding that the matter has now been resolved. — jacoblund/Istock pic via AFP

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, April 9 — Sabah FC today denied that it has not been paying its players’ and management personnel’s salaries for the past three months as viralled on social media yesterday.

Sabah FC’s chief executive officer, Khairul Firdaus Akbar conceded that the issue of late salary payment did occur but said it had never exceeded a month’s salary, adding that the matter has now been resolved.

He said Sabah FC also refuted an allegation of a boycott among its players at the training session yesterday evening.

On the other hand, he said training had ended early and the players were instructed to rest before departing for Penang today to face the next Super League match.

“We confirm here that communication between the management and players is very good. The management is confident everything will proceed smoothly to avoid a repeat of the problem in future,” he said in a statement here, today. — Bernama