Terengganu FC II, PDRM FC share points in 1-1 draw

Terengganu FC II player Mohamad Ramzi Sufian (right) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal against PDRM FC, April 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 4 — After missing several easy goals, Terengganu FC II (TFC II) could only share points with PDRM FC following a 1-1 draw in the Premier League match at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium, here last night.

This is the fifth draw match for the Turtles squad after recording a 4-0 victory over FAM-MSN Project squad, followed by four draws against Kuching City FC (1-1), Negri Sembilan (2 -2), Kelantan FC (0-0) and Sarawak United (0-0).

Coach Badrul Afzan said his players played well in the first half which allowed Mohammad Ramzi Sufian to shoot a goal in the penalty box in the 35th minute.

However, the fourth-placed team in the Premier League chart failed to keep up in the second half giving way to the ‘Sang Saka Biru’ squad to equalise in the 49th minute through Alexander Amponsah’s header.

“I have always reminded the players in the first 10 minutes, whether in the first or second half, they need to focus. We had several chances but missed them. Maybe after failing to find the net several times they gave up,” he told reporters yesterday.

Meanwhile PDRM FC assistant coach Eddy Gapil said the results of last night’s match had boosted the team’s spirit.

He said that although things did not turn out well in the first half, the team which is in the 10th place, put up a fierce competition against the host team in the next half of the game.

“The game plan had been right and was well executed. We are thankful to collect a point and this means a lot to us,” he said. — Bernama