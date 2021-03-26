M-League: FAM suspend two players, let two others off with stern warning

FAM suspended two players while two others were let off with a stern warning for unsporting and offensive behaviour in M-League matches. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Two players have been suspended while two others were let off with a stern warning for unsporting and offensive behaviour in the Malaysia League (M-League) matches.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Disciplinary Committee chairman Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu said in a statement that the panel, in their first meeting for the 2021-2025 term, had suspended PJ City FC’s Ahmad Khairil Anuar Ahmad Zamri for two matches for simulation during his team’s Super League match against Melaka United FC on March 10.

Baljit Singh said the player would have to sit out his team’s matches against Terengganu FC (April 2) and Kuala Lumpur City FC (April 7) after he tried to con the referee by falling in the penalty box and holding his leg as if he had been fouled although there was no physical contact at all.

Meanwhile, Selangor FC 2’s Hein Htet Aung has been handed a one-match suspension for displaying a political symbol during his team’s match against PDRM FC on March 6.

He will now have to sit out Selangor FC 2’s Premier League clash against Perak FC II on April 2.

“Both players have been issued with a stern warning and a heavier punishment will be meted out next time. They cannot appeal against the punishment,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, two imports players — Jack Raymond Hindle of Kelantan FC and Alex Dos Santos Goncalves of Melaka United FC — were let off by the committe with a stern warning.

Baljit Singh said they found Jack guilty of pushing the referee during his team’s opening Premier League match against Perak FC II on March 6 while Alex is said to have intentionally thrown the ball at the referee after celebrating his team’s second goal towards the end of their Super League match against PJ City FC on March 10.

All four players were found to have contravened Article 59 of the FAM Disciplinary Code (edition 2015), which is on offensive behaviour and fair play, he said. — Bernama