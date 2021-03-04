Muhyiddin: Fans back in stadiums a possibility once Covid-19 cases drop

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said the government may gradually allow football fans back in stadiums, beginning with small numbers, once Covid-19 cases see a significant drop. — Picture courtesy of Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The government may gradually allow football fans back in stadiums, beginning with small numbers, once Covid-19 cases see a significant drop, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

He said this was important to ensure football, being a popular sport in the country, regain its glory and fans get to enjoy watching the game again.

“When the situation permits, we will allow the gradual return of fans in stadiums, in smaller numbers initially once (Covid-19) cases drop.

“Being one of the popular sports, it is important for the fans to be back in stadiums cheering and this is also important for the game, which has always been a source of pride for all of us,” the prime minister said in a video uploaded on the Malaysian Football League’s Facebook page today.

Muhyiddin also wished Super League sides, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC, who will be playing each other in the Charity Shield match or also known as the Sultan Ahmad Shah Cup, in the Malaysian League’s 2021 season curtain-raiser, in Iskandar Puteri, Johor tomorrow.

“In the spirit of competition, all the best. Hopefully, this will ensure Malaysian sports continue to flourish,” Muhyiddin said, while also wishing all other competing teams in the league the same.

The country, which is still plagued by the Covid-19 pandemic, will see the 2021 M-League season administered with strict standard operating procedures and the sports bubble model, which means fans would still not be able to cheer on their teams from the stands. — Bernama