Toyota Thailand open: Aaron, Wooi Yik fail to clinch men’s doubles title

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — National No 1 men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik gave a spirited performance before losing to World No 7 Lee Yang-Wang Chi Lin in the Toyota Thailand Open final, today.

The World No 9 were defeated by the sixth seeded Taiwanese pair 13-21, 18-21 in a 36-minute battle at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

“We were pressured by them from the start. They were stronger than us so it was harder for us to find our attacking play. In the second game, we were more aggressive.

“But, our opponents played really well, they pushed us and forced us into making errors,” Wooi Yik was quoted as saying on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website at www.bwfbadminton.com.

Meanwhile, Aaron said that they had shown a better performance compared to the last tournament where they lost in the first round of the Yonex Thailand Open, last week.

“Today, we couldn’t end the tournament on a high note but finishing runners-up builds our confidence. Next week, everything starts from zero. We have to focus more on our game, forget about what happened this week and start again,” said Aaron.

The Taiwanese pair took home US$74,000 (RM298,726) while the Malaysians had to settle for US$35,000 (RM141,289) as runners-up. — Bernama