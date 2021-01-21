Thailand Open: Day of delight for Malaysia’s doubles pairs

Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in action against Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in the second round of the 2019 Malaysian Open at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur April 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — It was a smashing day for Malaysia’s doubles department when three men, three women and two mixed pairs cleared their second-round hurdles today to storm into the quarter-finals of the Toyota Thailand Open badminton tournament in Bangkok.

Former world number one men’s doubles pair Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong led the charge when they disposed of Thai pair Supak Jomkoh-Kittinupong Kedren 21-15, 16-21, 21-15 at the Impact Arena.

“It was a bit tough as it went to three games. Perhaps I was a little slow in the second game and I made a few unforced errors. Luckily, we staged a comeback.

“We adopted the wrong strategy in the second game... just not quite quick enough,” Wee Kiong was quoted as saying on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website, www.bwfbadminton.com.

Wee Kiong-V Shem will meet compatriots and eighth seeds Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik in the last eight tomorrow.

Aaron Chia-Wooi Yik downed Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin of Indonesia 21-12, 6-21, 21-12. Also through to the quarter-finals are Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, who beat Denmark’s Mathias Christiansen-Niclas Nohr 8-21, 21-7, 21-17.

Not to be outdone, Malaysia’s women’s doubles pairs of Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean, M.Thinaah-Pearly Tan Koong and Vivian Hoo-Yap Cheng Wen also showed their mettle en route to overcoming their opponents and checking into the last eight.

There was more joy for the Malaysian men when Liew Daren also made the singles quarter-finals after defeating India’s HS Prannoy 21-17, 21-18 in the second round today.

There was no such joy, however, in women’s singles when the only player left standing, S. Kisona, fell 10-21, 12-21 to sixth-seeded PV Sindhu of India.

In mixed doubles, fifth seeds Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying and Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See scored straight-game victories over their Indonesian and French rivals respectively to sail into the quarter-finals.

Second-round results:

(Notes: Malaysians unless stated; [ ] denotes seeding)

Men’s Singles:

Liew Daren bt H.S.Prannoy (IND) 21-17, 21-18

Men’s Doubles:

[8] Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik bt Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin (INA) 21-12, 6-21, 21-12

Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong bt Supak Jomkoh-Kittinupong Kedren (THA) 21-15, 16-21, 21-15

Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi bt Mathias Christiansen-Niclas Nohr (DEN) 8-21, 21-7, 21-17

Women’s Singles:

S.Kisona lost to [6] P. V.Sindhu (IND) 10-21, 12-21

Women’s Doubles:

Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean bt Setyana Mapasa-Gronya Somerville (AUS) 21-17, 21-15

M.Thinaah-Pearly Tan Koong Le bt Vimala Heriau-Margot Lambert (FRA) 19-21, 21-16, 21-9

Vivian Hoo-Yap Cheng Wen bt Emilie Lefel-Anne Tran (FRA) 19-21, 21-17, 21-12

Mixed Doubles:

Goh Soon Juat-Shevon Lai Jemie lost to [1] Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai (THA) 12-21, 19-21

[5] Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying bt Adnan Maulana-Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso (INA) 21-18, 21-15

Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See bt Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue (FRA) 21-14, 21-16 — Bernama