KL FA says team on the lookout for new coach

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Premier League runners-up Kuala Lumpur are on the lookout for a new coach as Mohd Nidzam Adzha Yusoff does not possess the Pro A licence to handle the team for next season’s Super League competition, which is scheduled to begin on February 27.

Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) secretary-general Nokman Mustaffa said the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) had made it compulsory for all coaches in the 2021 Malaysia League (M-League) to have the Pro A licence.

He said they were already in talks with several local and foreign coaches, including those from Chile, Portugal, Lebanon and Brazil, to replace Mohd Nidzam.

“A decision will be made by the end of this month,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He explained that KLFA would initially offer the new coach a six-month contract and, should he meet their expectations, the contract would then be extended to one year.

Nokman said they would replace the new coach if he fails to guide the team to a top six finish in the 2021 Super League.

He also announced that KLFA would decide on their final list of players, including the foreign imports, by the end of the month.

He added that so far only three players had signed two-year contracts with the KLFA, namely goalkeeper Khatul Anuar Md Jalil, midfielder Zhafri Yahya and Brazilian import Paulo Josue.

The KLFA, he said, had also offered contract extensions to 12 of their current 18 players.

“We may also rope in six players from our President’s Cup (Under-21) squad for the Super League challenge,” he said. — Bernama