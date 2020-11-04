MHC eyeing January start for Malaysia Hockey League

Kuala Lumpur player Sharil Saabah (right) is challenged by Pahang’s Idris Samad during the Group D tie at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil September 18, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) is aiming to organise the 2021 Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) from Jan 8 to Feb 28 next year.

MHC Competitions Committee chairman Datuk Seri Dr Anil Jeet Singh said the decision was made at the MHC executive board meeting held virtually yesterday, making the MHL the curtain-raiser for the 2021 calendar.

Anil said although the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia is still worrisome, he has high hopes that the situation will improve and within control next year.

“If the situation allows it, that is the date we have targetted for this competition to take place and I am hopeful that our plans can proceed according to schedule.

“We will send a letter to the National Security Council (NSC), the Health Ministry (MoH) and the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) to inform them about the MHC’s plan to organise the competition early next year and get feedback from them.

“My hope is that the 2021 TNB MHL will be better than this year’s edition and that we will have more participating teams in the competition in both the men’s and women’s categories,” he said in a statement today.

The 2020 MHL that ended last February witnessed the participation of eight teams in the men’s category, namely UniKL, Terengganu Hockey Team (THT), Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Maybank, TNB Thunderbolts, UiTM, Nurinsafi and Hockademy KL.

The women’s category saw the participation of six teams, namely Terengganu Ladies Hockey Team, PDRM Blue Warriors, PKS Uniten, Sabah, Mutiara-MSSPP-PSHA and Hockademy KL. — Bernama