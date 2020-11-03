Eain Yow strolls into third round of Qatar Classic

KU Ng beat world number 24 Declan James 13-11, 11-7 and 11-8 in 42 minutes in the second round. — Picture Razak Ghazali ALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow upset England’s Declan James to move into the third round of the 2020 Qatar Classic Squash Championship in Doha, Qatar, today.

The 22-year-old Malaysian gave a gutsy performance to beat the world number 24 Declan 13-11, 11-7 and 11-8 in 42 minutes in the second round match at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

The victory has certainly boosted the morale of the Kuala Lumpur-born, who lost 2-3 to the 27-year-old Englishman in their first meeting at the 2019 Grasshopper Cup in Zurich, Switzerland.

“It was a tough match against Dec. He is always consistent and it is hard to get him out of position. However, I have been training hard and I really believed in myself,” he was quoted as saying in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) website.

“I knew that my squash could be good enough to get me through to the next round, and I was just playing with confidence,” said Eain Yow, who has been training under renowned coach Hadrian Stiff in Bristol, England since last year.

He will meet either Richie Fallows of England or world number one Ali Farag of Egypt in the third round tomorrow. ― Bernama