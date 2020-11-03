After Covid-19 hits RSGC, Malaysian Golf Association updates guidelines for golf clubs, players in CMCO zones

A Royal Selangor Golf Club staff sprays disinfectant within its premises in Kuala Lumpur June 3, 2020. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― Amid the emergence of Covid-19 cases in golf clubs recently, the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) has updated its guidelines for the sport in areas under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

These include new additions such as the closure of all changing rooms and the mandatory submission of the Health/Travel Declaration Form prior to registration.

“In order to assist the government to flatten the curve of Covid-19 cases, MGA has updated the ‘Golf Club Guidelines During Covid-19 pandemic’ which is to be adhered to by golf clubs located within the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) declared areas effective immediately.

MGA president Admiral Tan Sri Datuk Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor said in a statement that health and safety was his organisation’s priority.

The new guidelines require caddies to wear masks and gloves at all times.

Caddies are not permitted to sit together with golfers in the buggies. Golfers are also not allowed to share a caddy with their flightmates.

Changing rooms must be closed until further notice. If dining is needed then all National Security Council regulations must be observed.

Golfers should limit their interaction with one another. All staff at registration counters must wear face masks and gloves, and must provide disposable pencils for registration.

All previous restrictions remain effective.

The Royal Selangor Golf Club today confirmed its seventh Covid-19 positive case, hours after reporting its sixth Covid-19 positive case earlier.

To date, six members and one staff have been found positive for Covid-19.

Golf is permitted to be played during the CMCO, with certain rules in place; among them was allowing only one buggy per person and for all payments to be made online.

All golf competitions have been suspended until the CMCO ends.