Eain Yow kicks off season on winning note at Qatar Classic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Malaysia’s top squash player Ng Eain Yow started his long-disrupted season on a positive note by defeating Egyptian Karim El Hammamy in the Qatar Classic first round today.

Playing in his first event of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) 2020/2021 season, which started in June, Eain Yow bounced back from a game down to secure an 8-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-5 win in 46 minutes.

However, a more challenging match awaits the world number 31 in the second round on Tuesday when he takes on world number 24 Declan James of England, according to the PSA official website www.psaworldtour.com.

Declan progressed to the last 32 after easily ousting Abdulrahman Al-Malki of Qatar 11-1, 11-8, 11-1.

Eain Yow last played in the Canary Wharf Classic in March and has skipped a few PSA tournaments this season.

Eain Yow, who trains in Bristol, the United Kingdom, is the only Malaysian who can play in PSA events at the moment due to travel restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama