Selangor Turf Club chairman says races to be telecast to Australia, NZ

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The Selangor Turf Club secured a simulcast and wagering agreement with Tabcorp Holdings Limited (TAB) and Racing and Wagering Western Australia (RWWA) yesterday, said club chairman Tan Sri Richard Cham Hak Lim in a press release today.

Cham said that under the agreement, TAB and RWWA will simulcast Selangor Turf Club races and operate totalisator in Australia and New Zealand effective October 2020.

Horse racing activities at the club are currently halted due to the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19, which has brought financial difficulties to horse owners and trainers.

Cham said that in order to ease their financial burden, the Lembaga Totalisator Board will provide a sum of RM2.9 million as a one-off financial relief to be distributed in proportion to the number of horses in each respective trainer's stable.

The financial relief has enabled the owners at the club to maintain the number of horses at 664.

“The club will maintain its focus on revitalising the horse racing industry through this pandemic with greater emphasis on simulcasting of races to overseas jurisdiction,” said Cham.