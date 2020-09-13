Johor needs additional allocation of RM21.6m to host Sukma

The official Sukma 2020 maskots are introduced during a press conference in Johor Baru August 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 13 — The state government needs an additional allocation of RM21.6 million to host the 2020 Malaysian Games (Sukma), next year.

Johor Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said this was due to the Games having been postponed from its original date in July this year following the spread of Covid-19.

“The additional allocation involves management expenses. It is required for additional equipment required at each sports venue, accommodation and Sukma operations centre for monitoring compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Health Ministry to prevent COVID-19 infection.

“It is also used for promotional activities that need to be implemented by the Johor Sukma Secretariat,” he said in response to a question by Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar (PH-Semerah) at the Johor state assembly in Kota Iskandar, here, today.

Mohd Khuzzan had earlier asked about the total allocation for the Sukma Games which has been used since March 2020 as well as the additional allocation required after the biennial Games was moved to 2021.

According to Onn Hafiz, RM37.9 million has been spent to manage arrangements for Sukma since March until now. — Bernama