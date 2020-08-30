Terengganu FC hammer Sabah to leapfrog Perak into second spot in Super League

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Terengganu FC (TFC) scored two goals in each half to cruise to a 4-0 win over Sabah at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Terengganu and move into second spot in the Super League.

TFC opened accounts through import striker Dominique Da Sylva in the 14th minute, before Sanjar Shaakhmedov netted a brace in the 43rd and 71st minutes. Muhammad Faris Ramli wrapped up the stylish win with an 84th-minute goal.

TFC are now just three points behind league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), who have 13 points after five matches. Perak, who were previously second in the 12-team standings, dropped to third after losing 1-0 to Melaka at home on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kedah’s Kipre Tchetche also bagged a brace — in the 29th and 36th minutes — to help the Red Eagles gun down basement side Police 2-0 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

In another Super League match today, Selangor were held to a goalless draw by Petaling Jaya City FC at the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Stadium.

In the Premier League, Penang maintained their unbeaten run with an impressive 3-0 away win over 10-man Kelantan at the Sultan Mohamad IV Stadium in Kota Baru.

Endrik Dos Santos Parafita stole the show for the Panthers when he netted a hat-trick in the 53rd, 66th and final minutes of the match, which also saw host Kelantan’s Mohamad Khairul Asyraf Ramli being sent off for a second bookable offence.

In two other Premier League matches, Johor Darul Ta’zim II (JDT II) edged Kelantan United 3-2 at the Tan Sri Datuk Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin while Perak II drew 2-2 with Sarawak United at the Manjung City Council Stadium. — Bernama