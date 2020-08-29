BWF to carry out Covid-19 testing in major championships

BWF yesterday, released an adjusted tournament calendar in their World Tour competitions for this season due to the pandemic. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is implementing a Covid-19 testing plan for major championships and World Tour competitions to mitigate the pandemic.

In a statement issued today, the international governing body for the sport said, the testing plan will entail a group of accredited personnel being tested prior to each event.

The aim is to as much as possible create infection free ‘bubbles’ within the venue environment, it said, adding that there will be at least one mandatory test per player at each event.

BWF also said tournament personnel will be divided into three categories — Green, Orange and Red.

The Green category includes all stakeholders that normally come into direct contact with players and players’ entourage, while the Orange category includes all stakeholders that would normally be considered to come into contact with players and players’ entourage on an irregular basis during tournament.

The Red category includes personnel who would not ordinarily come into contact with players and their entourage.

BWF yesterday, released an adjusted tournament calendar in their World Tour competitions for this season due to the pandemic.

According to the calendar, the 2020 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals will proceed as usual from Oct 3-11 in Aarhus, Denmark.

After the completion of the men’s and women’s badminton prestigious team event, the World Tour competitions will resume with the Denmark Open I and Denmark Open II tournaments in Odense from Oct 13-18 and Oct 20-25, respectively.

The World Tour would continue with three Asian leg tournaments in November before the season is closed with the World Tour Finals, but BWF has yet to decide on the dates and locations of the events. ­— Bernama