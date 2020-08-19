Fellaini hits winner from spot in China after Pelle misses

File picture of Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini celebrating after scoring the first goal against BSC Young Boys, November 27, 2018. ― Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Aug 19 — Former Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini was Shandong Luneng’s hero once more in the Chinese Super League today, scoring an 83rd-minute winner from the penalty spot.

The 32-year-old Belgian proved again that he is feeling no ill effects from the coronavirus as he climbed off the bench to give Shandong a 2-1 win over Henan Jianye.

The midfielder, who was rested at the start but came on for the second half, squeezed in his spot-kick despite goalkeeper Wu Yan getting a hand to it.

Fellaini helped save the blushes of former Southampton striker Graziano Pelle, who saw his penalty saved by Wu on 72 minutes.

Fellaini, who in March became the first reported case of coronavirus in the CSL, has now scored four goals in six games in the delayed season.

He scored a hat-trick of headers in just eight minutes as Shandong stormed back to beat Rafael Benitez’s Dalian Pro in their opening match of the campaign.

Midfielder Moises had given Shandong the lead with a stunning 13th-minute volley from outside the box before Henan levelled through his fellow Brazilian Henrique Dourado.

Shandong top their group of eight teams by a point from reigning champions Guangzhou Evergrande, but Fabio Cannavaro’s side have a game in hand.

The CSL is split into two groups in two hosts cities and all matches are behind closed doors as part of measures to thwart the coronavirus. — AFP