Ismail Sabri: M-League to resume on Aug 26 minus fans

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says all M-League matches will resume on August 26 but without the presence of spectators. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 ― All Malaysia League (M-League) matches will kick off as scheduled on August 26 but without the presence of spectators, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The decision was taken after taking into account the advice from the Ministry of Health (MOH), and the organiser must ensure that all the stipulated guidelines are complied with,” he told the press conference on the development of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) here today.

It was earlier reported that the Youth and Sports Minister would seek the advice of the MOH and National Security Council (NSC) with regard to holding M-League matches again following a rise in Covid-19 cases in the country of late.

The 2020 M-League, which has been suspended since March 16 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume on August 26 with both the Super League and Premier League teams back in action. The Malaysia Cup competition, however, will begin on October 17.

Meanwhile, commenting on the “Embracing New Norms” campaign, Ismail Sabri said those in the private sector, including retailers and food operators associations as well as non-governmental organisations (NGO), wishing to take part would be allowed to use the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) logo on their campaign posters. ― Bernama