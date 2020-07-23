Asian football will need one to two years to recover from Covid-19 pandemic, says FAM chief

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin speaks to reporters at the Palace of Golden Horses in Seri Kembangan November 12, 2018. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The football industry in Asia will gradually recover within one year or two depending on the impact of Covid-19 on each country, said Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin.

In a statement today, Hamidin said this was based on the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic chain had not been completely broken.

“The football industry in Asia will face unprecedented challenges in ensuring the financial health of the 47 countries.

“We have no choice but to adopt to the new normal in ensuring the sustainability of the football industry,” he said.

Earlier today, Hamidin had a virtual Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Executive Committee Meeting in Wisma FAM here.

Hamidin said the virtual meeting was important in reaching a consensus on the direction of Asian football on top of the preparation ahead 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers, amid the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“AFC will give full support to each member association especially countries that were severely affected financially. We will extend assistance through AFC’s social responsibility campaign aimed at boosting the morale of the football.

“The ultimate aim is to bring all parties together and support each other in curbing this crisis,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hamidin who is a member of the AFC executive committee confirmed the 30th AFC Congress has been postponed to December 9 and will be held virtually. — Bernama