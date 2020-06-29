Dovizioso should be fit for season opener despite surgery

Mission Winnow Ducati Corse’s Andrea Dovizioso celebrates third place after the Malaysian Grand Prix race at Sepang International Circuit November 3, 2019. — Reuters pic

BOLOGNA, June 29 — Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso is expected to be fit in time for the start of the 2020 MotoGP season next month despite needing surgery for a left collarbone injury, his team said today.

The 34-year-old sustained the injury yesterday following a crash while competing in a motocross race at Faenza in northern Italy. Ducati announced later in a tweet that Dovizioso was due to have the operation in Modena.

After suffering a crash during a motocross race in Faenza, @andreadovizioso has sustained a left collarbone injury. After consultation with Prof. Porcellini, Dovi has decided to proceed with surgery this evening in Modena to be fit in time for the start of the 2020 @motogp season pic.twitter.com/3xZdNxwxDP — Ducati Corse (@ducaticorse) June 28, 2020

MotoGP said this month that it will resume the 2020 season stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic with back-to-back races at the Jerez circuit in Spain on July 19 and 26.

Five circuits will host double-headers and Spain will have seven races as part of the revised 13-round European calendar.

Italian Dovizioso finished runner-up behind Spaniard Marc Marquez of Honda in the 2019 season. — Reuters