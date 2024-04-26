PUTRAJAYA, April 26 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) today announced that the deadline for taxpayers to submit Form E and CP8D has been extended to May 31.

In a statement today, IRB said the month-long time extension was meant to give ample time for authorised individuals to apply for the role of director/employer before submitting the e-E and e-CP8D forms.

It said guidelines for the application of the director/employer role can be found at MyTax portal, while the slides can be accessed at https://www.hasil.gov.my>EduZone>Slaid/Poster Percukaian>Tahun 2024>Slaid Permohonan Peranan dan Pelantikan Wakil Melalui MyTax.

IRB also said that the time extension for the submission of e-forms for individuals, partnerships, organisations and estates is 15 days; companies, cooperatives, limited liability partnerships and trusts (one month) and petroleum (one month).

Advertisement

“Taxpayers are advised to declare their income by submitting the e-Form and make payments (if any) within the prescribed period to avoid any penalties and tax increases.

“Taxpayers are also advised to key in and update their personal and banking information accurately to assist in the tax refund process (if any),” it said.

As guidelines for the submission of e-Forms, IRB advised taxpayers to refer to the Tax Return Filing Programme for 2024 which can be accessed at the following links:

Advertisement

i. Malay version:

https://www.hasil.gov.my/media/5u5aympa/program-memfail-borang-nyata-tahun-2024.pdf

ii. English version:

https://www.hasil.gov.my/media/fw2jk2fd/rf-filing-programme-for-the-year-2024.pdf

iii.HASiL e-Book at a Glance 2024

https://www.hasil.gov.my/eduzone/risalah-cukai/risalah-cukai-2024/sepintas-e-buku-hasil/ — Bernama