2020 Asian Beach Games to be held as planned in Sanya, China

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The sixth edition of the Asian Beach Games will be held as planned in Sanya City, Hainan province in China at the end of this year.

Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) director-general, Husain Al-Musallam said, they had been informed by the Chinese authorities that Sanya City is officially free of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Husain added that OCA has been in regular contact with the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and also the Sanya organising committee of the Asian Beach Games 2020 since the outbreak of the Covid-19 in Wuhan, central China, in December.

“This is encouraging news for the OCA and its 45 National Olympic Committees and of course for the people of Sanya city,” he was quoted as saying in the statement issued by OCA, today.

He also said that the COC president, Gou Zhongwen had given his assurance to the OCA President, Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah via a letter that the preparations for the 2020 Asian Beach Games would not be delayed due to the impact of the epidemic.

The COC reported that 6,143 out of the 6,328 people in Hainan Province who had been in close contact with those infected have been released from medical observation, while 185 people were still under observation. No new cases have been reported for the past 25 consecutive days.

The 2020 Asian Beach Games is set to take place from November 28 to December 6. — Bernama