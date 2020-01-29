Rooney scores first Derby goal in Luton defeat

Wayne Rooney, who made his debut earlier this month, found the back of the net with a deflected shot after being set up by Duane Holmes in the 63rd minute. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 29 ― Wayne Rooney scored his first goal for Derby County as he struck the opener in a 3-2 defeat at bottom side Luton Town in the Championship (second tier) yesterday.

The 34-year-old ex-England captain, who made his debut earlier this month, found the back of the net with a deflected shot after being set up by Duane Holmes in the 63rd minute.

Derby could not keep the lead though and lost to a Jayden Bogle own goal as they finished with 10 men after Max Lowe was sent off two minutes from time for pushing referee Andy Davies.

They are 16th in the table with 37 points from 29 games. ― Reuters