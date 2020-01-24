Djokovic puts on serving masterclass to breeze past Nishioka

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the match against Yoshihito Nishioka at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 24, 2020. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 24 — Defending champion Novak Djokovic thumped Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-2 6-2 in the third round of the Australian Open today to stay on course for a record-extending eighth title at Melbourne Park.

The world number two Serb, who defeated anther Japanese in Tatsuma Ito in his previous round, smashed 17 aces, won 93 per cent points on his first serve and faced just a single breakpoint against the hapless Nishioka.

Djokovic, who beat Rafa Nadal in last year’s final to win a record seventh Australian Open title, broke his opponent’s serve once in the first set, twice each in the next two, and hit 40 winners to seal the match in an hour and 25 minutes.

In the fourth round, Djokovic will meet Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who beat Serb Dusan Lajovic 6-2 6-3 7-6(7) earlier today. — Reuters