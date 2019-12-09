Ghosts of KL 2017 buried as squash delivers another two gold

Muhammad Addeen Idrakie Bahtiar in action against Robert Garcia at Marine Polo Club December 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

MANILA, Dec 9 — After unexpectedly losing the men’s team event gold at home two years ago, the national squash players ensured there was no repeat of the same mistake this time around after both the men’s and women’s team kept their 100 per cent winning record in the round robin matches to clinch the gold medal today.

The men’s team, who had to be contended with the bronze at home in 2017 after a semifinals defeat to the Philippines, ensured they did not slip up again and defeated Indonesia 3-0 in the last match at the Manila Polo Club to emerge champions with eight maximum points.

Men’s singles champion, Addeen Idrakie secured the first point by defeating Agung Willant 11-8, 11-2, 11-3, while Darren Rahul Pragasam, who ended up with bronze in singles event after losing to Philippines’ Robert Garcia, got his technique right this time to oust Muhammad Faisal 11-5, 11-9, 11-5.

The 22-year-old Ryan Pasqual then whipped Rahmad Diyanto 11-6, 11-2, 11-3 to claim back the gold medal from Singapore with full eight points (4 match x 2 points), while the holders settled for bronze with Indonesia.

The hosts, Philippines took the silver after defeating defending champions, Singapore 2-1.

“I feel extremely happy especially after what happened in the last SEA Games and also for the bronze in individual event this time. Everyone was very supportive and the team did well,” Darren told reporters after the match.

Meanwhile, the women’s team retained the gold medal for the second consecutive time, also with eight full points from four matches in the round robin, defeating last year’s silver medalist, Singapore 3-0.

Women’s singles champion, Rachel Arnold gave a head start for Malaysia by whipping Singapore’s S. Sneha 11-5, 11-6 and 11-3, enroute to her second team event gold in the SEA Games.

The 19-year-old Wen Li Lai later bounced back from a first set defeat of 10–12 to overcome Sherilyn Yang Huixian 11–6, 11–3, 11–4, while Ooi Kah Yan confirmed the two points for Malaysia, easily disposing Yukino Tan for a comfortable 11–5, 11–7, 11–8 win.

“Big achievement for us, getting the win for Malaysia is very meaningful for me. First set I felt very shaky and my shots were not coming, in the second set my teammates and coaches told me to calm down and focus, so I managed to gain rhythm,” said Li Lai.

Singapore again settled for the silver medal while Philippines and Indonesia took the bronze.

With that, the Malaysian squash team had another fruitful outing at the SEA Games after winning four out of the five gold medals offered through the men’s and women’s singles and team events. Malaysia did not participate in the mixed team event. — Bernama