PETALING JAYA, May 2 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) is ready to assist the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) should the national team require more time to prepare for their two remaining matches in the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

MFL chief executive officer Datuk Stuart Ramalingam said they are always committed to facilitating the call-up to the Harimau Malaya squad by providing an extension period for players to join up with the national squad while the league is in progress.

“We have a general practice of giving between seven and nine additional days to the national team. So, we hope this will help the national team,” he said at the launch of the new season of the Astro X Malaysia League here today.

Harimau Malaya, under the guidance of head coach Kim Pan Gon, have two crucial Group D matches in the 2926 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers against Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek on June 6 and Taiwain in Bukit Jalil on June 11.

Advertisement

With the Fifa calendar for international friendly matches set from June 3-11, Pan Gon can call up players to join the national squad from May 27 after the completion of the May 24-26 Super League matches. — Bernama

Advertisement