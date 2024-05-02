KOTA BARU, May 2 — Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud has thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for providing equal treatment to Kelantan as he does other states.

He said the prime minister also gave very good feedback to discussions related to development in Kelantan during a closed-door meeting today.

“A meeting with the state’s leaders and senior officers was held today. In the briefing, I mentioned several issues of public importance.

“I thanked the prime minister for providing positive feedback to everything that was discussed and treating Kelantan the same as other states,” he told reporters during the 2024 madani Aidilfitri celebration at the Tunjong Rural Transformation Centre here today.

He said the Kelantan government is always open to forging good ties with the federal government, like what was practised by the previous leadership.

“Since the time of Tok Guru Nik Abdul Aziz, we have forged good ties with the federal government and this relationship will be continued during my time helming the state.

“To me, politicking is only during the election period. After being given the mandate, focus on the people’s welfare becomes our shared responsibility,” he said. — Bernama

