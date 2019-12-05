SEA Games: Malaysia slip one spot to silver medal in tenpin bowling mixed doubles

Ahmad Muaz Mohd Fishol (pic) and Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman knocked down 2,672 pinfalls at the Coronado Lanes Starmall EDSA to claim the silver on the third day of the bowling competition. — Bernama pic

MANILA, Dec 5 — Malaysia failed to defend their mixed doubles gold in tenpin bowling when they lost to Indonesia in the final at the 30th SEA Games here today.

Ahmad Muaz Mohd Fishol and Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman knocked down 2,672 pinfalls at the Coronado Lanes Starmall EDSA to claim the silver on the third day of the bowling competition.

The Malaysian duo seemed on track for gold in the first five rounds but slipped up in the sixth round.

The gold went to Indonesian pair Ryan Leonard Lalisang and Aldila Indryati who recorded 2,698 pinfalls.

Another Indonesian pair, Hardy Rachmadian and Sharon Adelina Liman Santoso, took the bronze with 2,557 pinfalls.

“Actually, I thought we could win gold today but it was not meant to be. The two of us gave our best and were leading after five rounds.

“In the final round, we were leading by 20 pins but the pressure suddenly came. We could have done better but our subsequent throws were not too good,” said Siti Safiyah.

Ahmad Muaz said they changed strategy a bit late in the sixth round, causing them to be overtaken by the Indonesian pair.

In the 2017 Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia won the gold through Muhammad Rafiq Ismail and Sin Li Jane. — Bernama