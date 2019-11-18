1,500 cops to be stationed at Bukit Jalil during Harimau Malaya-Indonesia World Cup qualifier match

Harimau Malaya players are seen during their practice session ahead of their World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 qualifier match against Indonesia at the Bukit Jalil stadium November 18, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — More than 1,500 police personnel will be stationed at the Malaysia-Indonesia qualifier match for the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup at the Stadium National in Bukit Jalil here tomorrow.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said they will be on duty in shifts beginning at 1 pm

He said the match is expected to draw about 85,000 supporters, including 6,700 from Indonesia.

Speaking at a press conference held here today, Mazlan warned supporters of both teams not to do anything provocative during the game.

“The police will take stern action against any offence,” he said.

Mazlan added that among the items which have been banned from the stadium are fireworks, laser touch pens, weapons, and liquor.

The public are also advised to take public transport to avoid traffic congestion, and vehicles which block traffic flow will be towed away. — Bernama