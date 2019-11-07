MDEC to focus on creating digital education content for esports

MDEC chief executive officer Surina Shukri said games were not for just entertainment, as MDEC used the platform for education as well. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) will focus on creating digital education content in the esport sphere, as the government in Budget 2020 had allocated RM20 million for the industry’s development.

Chief executive officer Surina Shukri said games were not for just entertainment, as MDEC used the platform for education as well.

“I see many games now where you’re able to interact and learn new content, whereby, to get to the next level, you have to answer chemistry questions,” she told reporters at the Level Up KL 2019 media conference, here today.

Surina said Malaysia had huge opportunities in esports and was looking at exploring collaborations and partnerships in the future.

She said the growth opportunity in esports was huge as the global gaming industry is a US$150 billion market, larger than the film and music industry combined.

At the event, there was also an agreement signing between Esports Pro League (ESPL), a global esports tournament platform with Malaysia’s Axis Esports Sdn Bhd (Axis), an esports tournament organiser, to be the first country franchisee for the ESPL.

Singapore-based ESPL, which was first announced at the Miami eSports in early October, will be launching in early 2020 across 16 countries, covering Asia, Europe, and America.

ESPL targets amateur gamers who want to become professionals and is an integrated ecosystem for tournaments, brands, publishers, teams and players with a focus on grassroot community and digital interactivity.

ESPL is co-founded by Sedania Innovator Bhd, a technology firm specialising in behavioural data, Australia-listed mobile game developer and publisher, iCandy Interactive Ltd and Michael Broda.

Level Up KL is Southeast Asia’s premier two-day industry event for game developers, organised by MDEC.

Level Up KL 2019 aims to create a platform for gamers, the general public, game developers, corporates, and esports enthusiasts from all over Southeast Asia to participate in discussions and immersive activities that empower the creative industry. — Bernama