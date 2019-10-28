Fire evacuation order displaces LeBron James

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of an NBA game against the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Centre in Los Angeles October 27, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 — LeBron James and his family left their Los Angeles-area home under fire evacuation orders following yesterday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a statement calling for residents to “get out” when told to leave any impacted area. The LAFD said what started as a brushfire had become a “dynamic situation” due to high winds from 15-20 mph.

Among the areas evacuated was the Brentwood neighbourhood where James bought a house when he joined the Lakers in 2018. He tweeted just before 4am PT that his family was driving and looking for overnight shelter.

The Los Angeles Clippers are scheduled to host the Hornets today.

The Lakers are due to play at Staples Centre tomorrow against the Memphis Grizzlies. — Reuters