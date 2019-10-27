Muhammad Safawi eyes Malaysia Cup glory

SHAH ALAM, Oct 27 — After helping Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) to head into the Malaysia Cup finals with a sublime performance against Selangor, winger Muhammad Safawi Rasid is looking forward to lifting the trophy against five-time champions Kedah at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on November 2.
Muhammad Safawi, 22, said it would be a dream come true to play on the final stage after missing out two years ago, when the Southern Tigers beat Kedah 2-0 to win their first Malaysia Cup trophy.
“My dream is certainly to bring home the Malaysia Cup trophy because I have waited a long time now to help my teammates in the final.
“What’s more is I did not get the opportunity to play in the final two years ago, so this year, I will do my best to make sure the cup belongs to us once again,” he said when met with the reporters after the second leg of the semi-final against Selangor at the Shah Alam Stadium here last night.
The native of Dungun, Terengganu, was the hero for JDT, as his hattrick sealed a 3-0 victory and 5-1 aggregate win over Selangor, the most decorated team in the history of the competition with 33 titles.
JDT won 2-1 in the first leg at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium, Larkin, on October 19.
Kedah booked their place in the Malaysia Cup final on the away goals rule after a thrilling 5-5 draw against four-time champions Pahang at the Darul Makmur Stadium, Kuantan.
The two teams had also drawn 3-3 in the first leg at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar on October 19. — Bernama