Muhammad Safawi eyes Malaysia Cup glory

File photo of Muhammad Safawi Rasid of JDT being tackled by Thiago Junio De Aquino of Felda United at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin, Johor Bahru, April 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 27 — After helping Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) to head into the Malaysia Cup finals with a sublime performance against Selangor, winger Muhammad Safawi Rasid is looking forward to lifting the trophy against five-time champions Kedah at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on November 2.

Muhammad Safawi, 22, said it would be a dream come true to play on the final stage after missing out two years ago, when the Southern Tigers beat Kedah 2-0 to win their first Malaysia Cup trophy.

“My dream is certainly to bring home the Malaysia Cup trophy because I have waited a long time now to help my teammates in the final.

“What’s more is I did not get the opportunity to play in the final two years ago, so this year, I will do my best to make sure the cup belongs to us once again,” he said when met with the reporters after the second leg of the semi-final against Selangor at the Shah Alam Stadium here last night.

The native of Dungun, Terengganu, was the hero for JDT, as his hattrick sealed a 3-0 victory and 5-1 aggregate win over Selangor, the most decorated team in the history of the competition with 33 titles.

JDT won 2-1 in the first leg at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium, Larkin, on October 19.

Kedah booked their place in the Malaysia Cup final on the away goals rule after a thrilling 5-5 draw against four-time champions Pahang at the Darul Makmur Stadium, Kuantan.

The two teams had also drawn 3-3 in the first leg at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar on October 19. — Bernama