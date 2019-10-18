Syed Saddiq: Youth and Sports Ministry to fund MotoGP rider Hafizh Syahrin next season

Hafizh was the first Malaysian rider to compete in the MotoGP in 2018 with Yamaha Tech3 Racing. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 18 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will channel special funds to assist national MotoGP rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah in Moto2 competition next season.

Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said his ministry will channel financial assistance to Hafizh Syahrin via Sepang International Circuit (SIC) to ensure the 25-year-old racer continues to compete at international motoring arenas.

“I have contacted Datuk Razlan Razali (SIC chief executive officer) and I will ensure Hafizh would be in action in Moto2 even though Petronas did not want to sponsor him,” he told reporters after launching the national sports legend commemorative gold bars by the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb) at KBS Gallery here today.

Hafizh was the first Malaysian rider to compete in the MotoGP in 2018 with Yamaha Tech3 Racing.

However, the racer from Ampang, Selangor was forced to struggle this season after changing to KTM machine which saw him failing to record any good results. — Bernama