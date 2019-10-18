Kelantan govt’s RM2m allocation for sports boosts state’s preparation for Sukma

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal (centre) launches the 20th Malaysia Games logo at the Impiana Hotel in Senai, Kulai. — File picture by Ben Tan

KOTA BARU, Oct 18 ― The RM2 million allocation for sports announced by the Kelantan government will boost efforts by sports associations in the state in preparing their athletes for the Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Johor next year.

Kelantan Boxing Association (PSBNK) president Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Fared Abdul Ghani said it would also help to enhance preparations by the state contingents, including sending their athletes to participate in other tournaments, to improve their performance prior to Sukma.

“The allocation should be used wisely by sports associations to improve the performance of their athletes and make the state proud,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

The allocation, to prepare Kelantan athletes for the 20th Sukma in Johor, was announced by Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob when tabling the 2020 State Budget last Monday.

Mohd Fared said the announcement also brought relief to sports associations in the state as many of them are running short of fund.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Badminton Association (PBNK) chairman Dr Naharuddin Hashim said the announcement on the sports allocation reflected the state government’s commitment to produce athletes who are capable of bringing home medals to the state.

Long-term commitment by the state government is required to achieve this as it involves fund, he said, adding that PBNK needs at least RM100,000 a year for training of its athletes. ― Bernama