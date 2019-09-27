Tottenham tie down Sissoko to 2023

Sissoko has become a key player for Mauricio Pochettino over the past two seasons. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 27 — Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko extended his contract with the Champions League finalists until 2023 today.

The French international has become a key player for Mauricio Pochettino over the past two seasons after a slow start to his Spurs career following a £30 million (RM137.4 million) move from Newcastle in 2016.

“I’m very proud to sign a new deal with the club, that means they believe in me and are happy with what I’m doing,” said Sissoko.

“Hopefully I can give my best for the club and we can win some trophy all together.

“At the beginning it was a bit tough for me but I never gave up. I was always trying to do my best even on the bad moments and today things have changed.”

Sissoko has made 132 appearances for Spurs over the past four seasons and has won his place back in Didier Deschamps’ plans at international level after missing out on France’s 2018 World Cup triumph. — AFP