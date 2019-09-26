Barcelona fined measly €300 over Griezmann deal

Barcelona’s new forward Antoine Griezmann poses with his jersey during his official presentation by the Spanish football club at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona July 14, 2019. — AFP pic

BARCELONA, Sept 26 — La Liga champions Barcelona have been fined a miniscule €300 (RM1,375) by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) after they were found to have broken the rules in their pursuit of €120 million signing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

The France forward switched from Atletico to Barca in July after the Catalans exercised his release clause, although Atletico complained that negotiations took place when Griezmann was under contract with them.

The RFEF’s competition committee said in a statement today that Barca broke its rules by beginning negotiations with Griezmann while he was under contract with Atletico without their permission, but absolved the player of any responsibility.

Barca and Atletico were not immediately available for comment. — Reuters