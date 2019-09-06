Farah has ‘no regrets’ over skipping world championships

Britain's Mo Farah wins the half marathon elite men's race in London March 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 6 — Mo Farah says he has “no regrets” over his decision to skip the world championships in Qatar as he seeks to retain his Chicago Marathon crown.

With his glittering track career now apparently over, Farah is gaining fresh motivation from the prospect of further establishing himself as one of the men to be feared over longer distances.

“I don’t have any regrets (about missing the World Championships)”, Farah told Britain’s Press Association news agency:

“It’s too close to Chicago and if I want to get ready for the 2020 Olympics, I have to do more marathons. It is better to do one where I can feel strong and make sure I’m up there among the best in the world.”

Farah acknowledges that his marathon career is still a work in progress but accepts his success last year has made him one of the genuine contenders for the Tokyo Olympics.

Farah claimed his first marathon title 12 months ago when he stormed clear of Ethiopia’s Mosinet Geremew to win in a time of two hours, five minutes and 11 seconds — a European best by 37 seconds.

Farah added: “I think it is going to be a different race in Chicago this year because after winning it last year I am going into it with a target on my back.

“I’m still learning, but I like to have that pressure. Pressure is always something you put on yourself, but for me it gives me the confidence of knowing I’ve done it once, so I can do it again.”

Farah is favourite to become the first athlete to win six Great North Run titles on Sunday.

“This is a really important race for me before Chicago because it gives me the opportunity to assess my performance and get back to basics,” he said.

“A lot has changed since I won my first Great North Run in 2014. I have been getting stronger every year and I have every intention of crossing that bridge leading the pack once again.” — AFP