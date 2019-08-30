Uefa cap Champions League ticket prices at €70 for away fans

A man poses for a picture next to the Uefa Champions League trophy at a fane-zone in central Kiev May 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Aug 30 — Tickets for away fans in this season’s Champions League will be capped at €70 (RM326), Uefa announced today following complaints from supporters in recent years.

Tickets will also be capped at €45 for away fans in the Europa League, with Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin saying: “Fans are the lifeblood of the game and those who follow their teams to away matches must have access to tickets at a reasonable price, bearing in mind the cost they have already had to incur for their trip.” — AFP