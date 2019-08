Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings in action with Bournemouth’s Jefferson Lerma during their Premier League match at Villa Park in Birmingham August 17, 2019. — Reuters pic

MANCHESTER, Aug 29 — England manager Gareth Southgate has called up the uncapped trio of Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa, Leicester City’s James Maddison and Chelsea’s Mason Mount into his squad for September’s Euro 2020 qualifiers.

England face Bulgaria at Wembley and Kosovo at Southampton’s St Mary’s stadium. — Reuters