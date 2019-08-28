Nur Dhabitah hopes for a golden opportunity at Asian Diving Cup

Malaysia’s Wendy Ng and Nur Dhabitah Sabri compete in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard diving event during the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju July 15, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — National diving athlete Nur Dhabitah Sabri is hoping for luck to be on her side to gain a slot to the Olympics while competing on home ground, just as she did back in 2015.

She would make the most of the opportunity during the 2019 Asian Diving Cup competition at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil, from September 6 to 8, to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games based on merit.

The 20-year-old athlete noted that with only four participants competing in the women’s 3m springboard event, including her teammate Jasmine Lai and two Indonesian divers, she would have a better chance of winning the gold medal and en route to compete in the Olympics.

“I hope I’m as lucky as I was four years ago when I booked the slot for the 2016 Olympics after winning the women’s 10m platform event at the Asian Cup (here),” she told reporters here today.

Nur Dhabitah said although she had a good chance to qualify for the Olympics, the main challenge for her was to keep her nerves in check during the competition.

To date, three national divers, namely Pandelela Rinong Pamg, Leong Mun Yee and Wendy Ng Yan Yee, have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Besides Malaysia as the host nation, the other participants for the 2019 Asian Diving Cup are from China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Macau, Qatar, Singapore and Uzbekistan. — Bernama