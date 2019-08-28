Dortmund’s Hazard out of action for ‘several weeks’

Dortmund’s Belgian forward Thorgan Hazard has a plaster on his head injury during the German first division Bundesliga football match 1 FC Cologne v BVB Borussia Dortmund in Cologne, western Germany August 23, 2019. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Aug 28 — Belgian international Thorgan Hazard will be out of action for several weeks after picking up a rib injury in the Bundesliga, his club Borussia Dortmund announced today.

“Thorgan Hazard suffered a rib injury following a collision with an opponent in the match away to FC Cologne,” said a statement on the club website.

“The 26 year-old is now set for several weeks on the sidelines. Get well soon, Thorgan!”

Hazard, who arrived from Munchengladbach during the summer, is likely to miss Dortmund’s next two Bundesliga matches at least, against Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen.

He will probably also miss Belgium’s two Euro qualifiers against San Marino and Scotland next month. — AFP