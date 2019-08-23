Sarri to miss Juve’s opening Serie A fixtures with pneumonia

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri was present at Juventus’ training ground yesterday to coordinate work with his training staff. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Aug 23 — Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri will miss the Serie A champions’ first two games of the new season against Parma and Napoli as he recovers from pneumonia, the Italian club confirmed yesterday.

“Maurizio Sarri underwent further medical tests today, which showed a good clinical improvement,” they said in a statement.

“To completely recover from the pneumonia that hit him over the course of the past few days, the coach will not sit on the bench for the first two Serie A matches against Parma and Napoli.

“The decision will allow him an optimal recovery.”

Sarri, 60, was present at Juventus’ training ground yesterday to coordinate work with his training staff.

Eight-time reigning champions Juventus open their campaign against Parma at the Stadio Ennio Tardini tomorrow and play last year’s Serie A runners-up Napoli in Turin on August 31.

Sarri coached Napoli for three seasons before moving to Chelsea in 2018 where he won the Europa League. — AFP