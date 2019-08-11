Athletes advised to declare income before Sept 30

Malaysia's athletes should declare all income and not attempt to evade taxes, says the IRB. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — National athletes are advised to declare their actual income to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) before Sept 30 this year under the Special Programme For Voluntary Disclosure (PKPS).

IRB’s communications division director Syarein Abu Samah said under the programme, taxpayers would be imposed a low penalty rate of between only 10 and 15 per cent of the amount of tax payable.

He said the athletes involved are mainly professionals such as football players and teams with dual contracts aimed at evading taxes.

“The dual contract is an offence under Section 113 of the Income Tax Act 1967 by making an incorrect return by omitting or understating any income required by this Act to make a return on behalf of oneself or another person.

“IRB views this seriously and hopes the respective parties will rectify their previous wrongdoings by taking the opportunity to participate in the ongoing PKPS programme,” he told Bernama in a written reply recently.

Prior to this, Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah told the Dewan Rakyat that IRB has recorded 486,360 cases of voluntary tax declaration as of June 23.

PKPS, which runs from Nov 3 last year to Sept 30 this year, serves as an avenue for taxpayers to come clean with regard to their tax matters. — Bernama