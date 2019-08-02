Young Malaysian golfer wins Mercedes A200 after hole-in-one at 45th RSGC Ladies Amateur Open Championship

Caitlyn Ambrose, who represented the Malaysian Ladies Golf Association (MALGA), hit the hole-in-one on the 4th hole of the RSGC's championship course. — Picture courtesy of Royal Selangor Golf Club

IPOH, Aug 2 — Eighteen-year-old Caitlyn Jane Ambrose scored a hole-in-one in the 45th RSGC Ladies Amateur Open Championship (LAO) 2019 to win a Mercedes-Benz A200 worth RM227,888.00.

Ambrose, who represented the Malaysian Ladies Golf Association (MALGA), hit the hole-in-one on the 4th hole of the RSGC's championship course.

The Mercedes-Benz was presented by NZWheels Sdn Bhd, which is a first-time LAO sponsor.

Ambrose, who became a member of MALGA just three months ago, said that she knew that the shot was going to be a special one for her.

“Before I played the shot, I had a feeling in my stomach that this was going to be a special shot. We were all in silence watching the ball as it went towards the hole.

“I shouted so loud like I cannot believe it. I have just registered for my driving licence and now I got the car. So lovely,” she said during an interview at the Royal Selangor Golf Club.

Ambrose’s mother Jacqueline Ambrose, said that her daughter started showing an interest in golf when she was six years old.

“Everything started with golf toys,” Jacqueline said.

Jacqueline also said that she and her husband Samson Ambrose had been thinking of getting a car for Ambrose and they were pleased that she has earned it with a golden shot.

“She has been working hard with her coaches and forced her father to take her to training every day,” Jacqueline added.