Perak athlete Rifdean wins silver at World Muai Thai Championship

Perak Muay Thai athlete, Mohammad Rifdean Masdor seen here in Bangkok. ― Bernama pic

BANGKOK, July 28 — Perak Muay Thai athlete, Mohammad Rifdean Masdor was forced to be content with a silver medal at the final of the World Muai Thai Championship here today.

The 17-year-old athlete, who was the youngest in the amateur championship at the closed Huamark Stadium, lost 28-29 to host participant Naruephon Chittra in the 48 kilogramme (kg) category.

Despite facing a taller and bigger athlete, Mohammad Rifdean maintained his momentum and energy to launch attacks on the Thai.

Meanwhile, Perak Muai Thai chief coach, Bernard Radin said that Rifdean, who should be fighting in the 45 kg category, was forced to the 48 kg category at the championship this time, had exhibited an energetic performance in the final.

“Overall, I am happy at his performance today. It was a good match.

“Mohammad Rifdean has performed excellently and could contain the Thai fighter who was one category higher than he is.

“He is still young and this (match) will give him experience and also room to improve his performance,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rifdean said that he would undergo routine training seriously in preparing for the coming competitions.

The Kuching-born athlete, is a Form Five student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jalan Tasek, Ipoh, Perak, and is set to participate in the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines in November. — Bernama