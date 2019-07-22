Fifa’s decision on Penang team final, says FAM secretary general

Football Association of Malaysia Secretary General Stuart Michael Ramalingam speaks during a press conference in Petaling Jaya July 23, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The decision of the International Football Federation (Fifa) on the Penang team is final even if the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is willing to pay a penalty to the world parent body.

FAM could be penalised as much as €35,000 (RM161,520) if it flouted the Fifa decision to deduct six points and allowed the Panthers to continue playing in the Super League competition next season.

Yesterday, the Football Association of Penang (FAP) was imposed a six-point deduction by Fifa following its failure to comply with directive in the stipulated time by the Fifa Disciplinary Council to settle an official claim from former Brazilian import player Reinaldo Lobo.

FAM secretary general, Stuart Ramalingam said that there would be no pardon from Fifa and the six points would not be returned to the Penang team even if FAM paid the fine.

‘‘FAM cannot pay the penalty and flout a directive if it had been ordered by Fifa. FAM is forced to follow Fifa’s order, it does not mean if the penalty is paid, the six points can be added back. The issue is a Fifa directive and deduction of six points has to be made,’’ he told the media, today.

Penang’s exuberance after qualifying for the Super League next season did not last for 24 hours after receiving a directive of six-point deduction from Fifa, which resulted in the team falling to seventh spot of the Premier League this season with 24 points.

Stuart said that Fifa’s decision was final and could not be changed although the lawyer appointed by Lobo had sent a letter to Fifa to drop the case after Lobo received the full payment from FAP.

For the record, on March 25, Fifa had sent a letter directing FAP to pay Lobo US$90,000 with five per cent interest.

Fifa had also imposed an additional penalty of US$10,000 over its failure to make payment as directed by Fifa’s National Dispute Resolution Chamber (NDRC).

On April 17, 2019, FAP had made a payment of US$92,597.72 into Lobo’s bank account. The payment was made by FAP directly to Reinaldo without going through FAM.

‘‘On April 29, 2019, Lobo’s lawyer had sent a letter to Fifa to inform that US$92,597.72 had been received from FAP but the full payment should have been US$97,041.83 or US$4,444.11 more,’’ he said.

On June 28, Fifa had sent a letter to FAM informing it that FAP had failed to pay in the stipulated period and Fifa requested proof of the six-point deduction from FAM at the latest by July 3.

However, FAP on July 1 had made the balance of the payment of U$D4,444.11 to Lobo and in a follow up action, FAM on July 2 had sent an official letter to Fifa to seek their view and the status of the application from Lobo whether the penalty could be postponed while waiting for the completion of the receipt of the balance of the payment.

‘‘Here, we can summarise that that from the chronology of the case, the decision of Fifa is final despite the rather heavy penalty. I feel the appeal process is already past and FAM actually have no right to appeal in this matter, this case is between FAP, Lobo and Fifa,’’ he added. — Bernama